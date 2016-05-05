UPDATE 1-China cbank injects $93 bln in SLF, MLF loans in Jan, down 26 pct from Dec

BEIJING, Feb 3 China's central bank injected 638.68 billion yuan ($92.98 billion) via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in January, down 26 percent from the previous month, data showed on Friday, signalling an effort to cool down rapid credit growth.