HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 1 at 7:44 P.M. EST/1244 GMT

Feb 1 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: SUPREME COURT NOMINEE Trump urges Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and impose a rule change to force a simple majority vote toward confirmation if Democrats block his U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ADMINISTRATION Public refusals by two U.S. Senate Republicans to support Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, raise the possibility of a rare congressional rej