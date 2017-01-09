BRIEF-Zayo Group Holdings says on Jan 19,units entered into incremental amendment no. 2- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
WASHINGTON Jan 9 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
LISBON, Jan 25 Portugal's parliament rejected on Wednesday a government proposal to cut the social security tax companies pay on the minimum wage, in the first such defeat for the administration after two far-left allies opposed the move.
* Royal Bank Of Scotland to announce within days it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities - Sky News Source http://bit.ly/2jy4egV