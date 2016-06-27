UPDATE 1-Bosnia loan on hold because of delays in reforms, IMF says
* Government advisor expects action soon (Updates with detail, government comment)
WASHINGTON, June 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Government advisor expects action soon (Updates with detail, government comment)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.