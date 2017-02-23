CEE MARKETS-Dinar firms ahead of rating reviews

* Dinar re-tests 17-month high, S&P may upgrade Serbia's rating * Serbian president names next PM after months, reforms seen kept * CEE currencies regain ground after slide due to dollar buying By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, June 16 The dinar tested 17-month highs against the euro, helped by Serbia's reforms to improve revenue collection, which may yield a credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor's on Friday, while other Central Europe