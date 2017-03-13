BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
WASHINGTON, March 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 44-day cash management bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.