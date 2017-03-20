BRIEF-The9 Limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
WASHINGTON, March 20 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.