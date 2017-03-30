REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
(Washington economics newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.