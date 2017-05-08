UPDATE 3-Japan's May exports rise fastest in over 2 years, set to sustain growth

(Adds data on U.S. trade balance, domestic demand) * Exports rise fastest in over 2 yrs, imports jump most in over 3 * May exports +14.9 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +16.1 pct * Imports +17.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Solid global demand expected to support Japan's economy By Stanley White TOKYO, June 19 Japan's exports surged in May by the fastest in more than two years on higher shipments of cars and steel, an encouraging sign that robust global demand will h