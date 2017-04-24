GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
WASHINGTON, April 24 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
* Creditors agree Greece has pushed through reforms (Adds German, French, IMF comments, details of debt relief)