WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Failure by the United States
to pay some of its bills if Congress fails to raise the $16.7
trillion debt limit by mid-October would erode confidence and
cause economic damage, the head of the Congressional Budget
Office said on Thursday.
"Defaulting on any obligation of the U.S. government would
be a dangerous gamble. In a very uncertain world, the one thing
everyone has been able to count on is that the U.S. government
will pay its bills on time," CBO director Doug Elmendorf told
the House Budget Committee.
Many Republicans in the House of Representatives have
proposed that if the debt limit is not raised, the government
could prioritize its payments to ensure that princicpal and
interest on federal debt is paid first from available tax
revnue. This would allow the government to delay payment of
other obligations.
Such prioritization language has been included in a
House-passed measure to keep the government funded past the end
of the fiscal year on Monday.
The U.S. Treasury has said choosing which bills to pay in
lieu of increasing the debt limit is unworkable because
financial markets would treat any missed payment as a default.
Elmendorf called this a "very risky" strategy because there
was no precedent and financial market reaction might be very
unpredictable.
"It might be that the financial system and the economy would
respond differently to default on different kinds of
obligations, but economists don't have a basis for making
analytical predictions, as we don't have experience with this,"
Elmendorf said.