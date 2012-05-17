* Fiscal collision course
* Obama: 'Not going to re-create debt ceiling debacle'
* Romney blasts Obama spending record
By David Lawder and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, May 16 If Republican and Democratic
leaders want to avoid a reprise of last year's nasty showdown
over raising the federal debt limit, they are not off to a
good start.
After meeting with President Barack Obama and senior
Democratic lawmakers over lunch at the White House on Wednesday,
top Republicans came away thinking the Democratic president does
not want new spending cuts to accompany any legislation to
increase the debt limit.
Democrats disputed the accuracy of that impression, but such
a stance by Obama would put Democrats on a fiscal collision
course with Republican House of Represenatives Speaker John
Boehner, who, according to aides, told the president that "I'm
not going to allow a debt ceiling increase without doing
something serious about the debt."
After the meeting, White House spokesman Jay Carney did not
specify whether Obama would refuse to consider spending cuts as
part of a plan to increase the debt limit.
But Carney said Obama made it clear to Boehner "that we're
not going to re-create the debt ceiling debacle of last August."
The lengthy stalemate between Congress and the White House
over raising the debt ceiling last summer brought the United
States to the brink of a historic default, and led Standard and
Poor's to downgrade the triple-A U.S. credit rating.
The episode did not push up interest rates, but economists
say the uncertainty it created contributed to a slowdown in
economic growth last year.
The U.S. Treasury is now expected to reach the $16.4
trillion debt limit sometime between the Nov. 6 election and
early 2013, an event that eventually would halt government
borrowing, force shutdowns of many operations and threaten the
government's ability to repay maturing debt.
"It is simply not acceptable to hold the American and global
economy hostage to one party's political ideology," Carney said,
an apparent reference to compromise-resistant Republicans in
Congress who will not accept any tax increases as part of a plan
to trim the government's debt
Carney added that Obama wanted a "balanced approach" to
deficit reduction - a phrase Democrats have used to refer to tax
increases on the wealthy alongside spending cuts.
DISAGREEMENT OVER OBAMA'S STANCE
Besides Obama and Boehner, Wednesday's meeting over
Italian-style sandwiches included House Minority Leader Nancy
Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, both Democrats,
and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican.
The meeting took place a day after Boehner issued a demand
that any increase in federal borrowing authority be exceeded by
spending cuts.
A Boehner aide said the speaker asked Obama at the White
House on Wednesday whether he was proposing that Congress pass a
debt limit increase without spending cuts.
"The president said, 'Yes,'" the aide said.
That assertion about Obama's position was later disputed by
Pelosi and other Democrats.
The inability of Republicans and Democrats to agree even on
what Obama said during the meeting symbolized the distance
between them on the debt issue.
Some Democrats suspect that Republicans might be willing to
feed a debt crisis that increases instability in the economy -
and potentially damages Obama's chances of defeating Republican
Mitt Romney in November.
Republicans reject that scenario, but party leaders in
Congress, and Romney, who is on the campaign trail, now seem to
be in harmony with their anti-Obama message on the debt.
On Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, Romney blasted
Obama's spending record while standing in front of a digital
debt clock that showed $15.685 trillion and counting.
"I find it incomprehensible that a president could come to
office and call his predecessor's record irresponsible and
unpatriotic, and then do almost nothing to fix it and instead
every year add more and more spending," Romney said.
After mainly attacking Obama and his Democrats on the
sluggish economy and high unemployment, Romney and other
Republicans are opening a new front on an issue where they feel
they have the upper hand - runaway Washington spending. Anxiety
over U.S. debt swept dozens of Tea Party fiscal conservatives
into Congress in 2010.
"They believe that talking about fiscal problems - the debt
and the deficits - are good issues for them," said Ethan Siegal,
who tracks Washington politics for institutional investors. "It
puts Obama on the defensive, and it gins up the fiscal activist
base" within the Republican Party.
Republicans "need to have their base excited about the
election," said Siegal, who added that if the economy continued
its slow but steady improvement, its negative impact for Obama
could wane in coming months.
SEEKING MEANINGFUL DEBATE
Michael Pond, a fixed-income analyst with Barclays Capital
in New York, estimated that Congress would not have to act to
raise the debt limit until at least February, as the Treasury
Department could stave off the day of reckoning by some two
months with special cash management measures employed last year.
More moderate Republicans in Congress welcome an early
debate over the borrowing cap, but want a constructive dialogue.
"I think it's helpful as long as we have a strategy," said
Republican Representative Stephen LaTourette, who has championed
bipartisan solutions to debt reduction.
"To just bring it up and dig our heels in the sand and say
we're going to have a repeat of last August, I don't think
anybody came out of that very well," the congressman said.
Democrats are ready to pounce on the specific cuts that
Republicans are proposing to reach their deficit-reduction goals
- mainly to the popular Medicare healthcare system for the
elderly, Medicaid healthcare for the poor, food stamps and other
social safety net programs.
Boehner has already ruled out tax hikes as part of any
debt-reduction deal, although he said comprehensive tax reform
efforts, possibly next year, could cause some Americans' tax
bills to rise as certain deductions and credits are eliminated.
An aide said Boehner had never included military cuts in his
formula for a debt hike/spending reduction package.
Analysts say that leaves few places to turn for cuts -
mainly the "discretionary" spending that already has been
targeted, which keeps federal agencies running and funds
programs ranging from education, medical research and
transportation to the NASA space agency.
