* Boehner to respond to Obama's jobs plan
* Super committee to consider tax code, benefits programs
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The top U.S. Republican on
Thursday will call on a special congressional committee to
consider tax reform that would close loopholes but not raise
rates as part of its bid to cut the deficit, an aide said.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner also will
say in a speech that the "super committee" should consider
changes to benefits programs like Medicare and Social Security,
according to a summary provided by his office.
In addition, Boehner will deliver what promises to be the
most comprehensive Republican response yet to President Barack
Obama's proposed $447 billion jobs creation plan. Republicans
so far have said they they could accept some elements of that
plan but have rejected the tax increases on the wealthy that
Obama has proposed to pay for it.
Boehner will argue that Republicans and Democrats should
work together to reduce business regulations and lower taxes
and spending to boost job creation and economic growth,
according to his office.
The super committee is expected to take a close look at the
tax code and benefits as it works to trim at least $1.2
trillion from annual budget deficits over a 10-year period.
The committee must finish its work by Nov. 23, and many
observers say it would be hard pressed to finish a
comprehensive rewrite of the tax code by then. But the panel
could lay out the broad outlines of tax reform and instruct
other lawmakers to fill in the details.
Republicans and Democrats broadly agree on the need to
eliminate some of the loopholes and exemptions that cost the
government about $1 trillion in lost revenue each year.
But they disagree about the details -- particularly how
much the tax system would raise in revenue, and what the top
income-tax rate should be.
Boehner is due to deliver the speech at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT) at the Economic Club of Washington.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro; editing by
Vicki Allen)