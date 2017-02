WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The top U.S. Republican on Thursday will call on a special congressional committee to consider tax reform that would close loopholes but not raise rates as part of its bid to cut the deficit, an aide said.

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner intends to make the pitch in a speech to be delivered at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) at the Economic Club of Washington. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro; editing by Vicki Allen)