DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(Repeats to cover alerts)
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The United States said on Monday it will borrow $192 billion in net marketable debt between July and September, the smallest level of borrowing for a third quarter since 2007 and a reflection of an improving U.S. economy.
The Treasury said it expects to issue $187 billion in net marketable debt for the October-December period.
The Treasury had previously forecast borrowing $169 billion in debt markets in the current quarter. It said the increase in the estimate was due to slightly lower receipts in public coffers and plans to hold a larger cash balance at the close of the quarter. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.