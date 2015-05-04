WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Treasury scrapped
plans to pay down debt between April and June because it now
considers it prudent for the government to hold a bigger cash
buffer, an official at the department said on Monday.
The official, who spoke to journalists in a briefing but was
not authorized to be named, said the policy decision followed
the advice of an advisory committee that recommended keeping
more cash on hand in order to weather unforeseen disruptions to
market functioning.
The Treasury now expects to borrow $59 billion in net
marketable securities during the April-June period. Previously,
the Treasury had said it would pay down $7 billion in debt.
The change will leave $260 billion in government coffers at
the end of June. Previously, the Treasury had forecast ending
the period with $150 billion in cash.
The federal government plans to borrow $66 billion in the
July-September period.
