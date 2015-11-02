WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more in the October-December period than it had previously estimated, due to changes in cash balance assumptions.

The Treasury said in a statement it expects to issue $344 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $270 billion.

The department said it expects to borrow $165 billion during the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)