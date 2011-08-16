* Chamber wants cut to corporate tax rate
* Says health, retirement spending "out of control"
WASHINGTON Aug 16 A big business group on
Tuesday urged lawmakers on a deficit-cutting panel to revamp
the U.S. tax code and health and retirement programs as they go
about their task of finding $1.2 trillion in savings.
The 12-member panel, dubbed the "super committee," was
formed as part of a deal struck between Republicans and
President Barack Obama earlier this month in exchange for
lawmakers raising the government's borrowing authority.
Pressure is mounting on the committee from interest groups
seeking to protect their slice of the federal budget pie. The
panel is due to make its recommendations by Nov. 23.
"We believe that enhancing economic and job growth is a
prerequisite for achieving these goals, but growth alone will
not be enough," Chamber of Commerce executive Bruce Josten said
in a letter to the 12 lawmakers on the committee.
"Congress must reform entitlement programs and
fundamentally restructure the U.S. tax code to bring revenue
and spending back into alignment," the letter said.
The Chamber of Commerce is the biggest U.S. business lobby
and comprises many Fortune 500 companies.
Congress must vote on the budget panel's recommendations by
Dec. 23. If a deal is not passed, $1.2 trillion in automatic
budget cuts will be triggered.
In the tortuous debt ceiling negotiations, Republican and
Democratic lawmakers failed to reach agreement on revamping the
tax code, Social Security, the federal retirement program, and
Medicare, the healthcare program for the elderly.
Josten said spending on these programs, often referred to
as "entitlements" is "out of control."
Republicans have largely opposed any new taxes, or new
revenue, though there has been some softening of rhetoric in
recent days as polls show Americans increasingly frustrated
with lawmakers' inability to deal with deficits.
Corporate America has long sought cuts to business tax
rates -- now topping out at 35 percent.
Democrats agree the corporate rate is too high compared to
other countries, but want to close tax breaks to help fund a
lower rate.