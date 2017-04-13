WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it would conduct a small-value buyback operation on April 19 to ensure operational readiness of its buyback infrastructure.

The operation "should not be viewed by market participants as a precursor or signal of any pending policy changes regarding Treasury's use of buybacks more broadly," the Treasury said in a statement.

The operation will be conducted by the Treasury's fiscal agent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Only primary dealers may submit bids.

