WASHINGTON Aug 24 The United States could be
in for a prolonged economic "slump," Congressional Budget
Office Director Douglas Elmendorf said on Wednesday as his
agency released its latest estimates of the country's fiscal
situation.
In a blog released along with the unveiling of CBO's
updated budget and economic outlook, Elmendorf said that recent
turmoil in global financial markets "threatens to prolong" a
"severe slump" the United States finds itself in.
He also said that the CBO forecast released on Wednesday
did not take into account some economic indicators released
over the past several weeks and some other developments.
"Incorporating that news would have led CBO to temper its
near-term forecast for economic growth," Elmendorf said.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler)