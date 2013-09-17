WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Near-term improvements in the U.S. debt and deficit outlook will be more than overtaken by the rising costs of caring for an aging population over the next 30 years, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

In new long-term forecasts, the CBO projected that with no changes to tax and spending laws, the deficit would reach 6.4 percent of gross domestic product by 2038 compared to 3.9 percent this year.

Public debt held would reach 100 percent of GDP in 2038 versus 73 percent this year, the non-partisan CBO forecast.