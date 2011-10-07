WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. government's budget deficit in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 was $1.3 trillion, equal to 8.6 percent of gross domestic product, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Friday.

At $1.3 trillion, the fiscal 2011 budget imbalance matched the previous fiscal year's total, CBO said, when it was equal to 8.9 percent of GDP.

A special, bipartisan committee of Congress is trying to find ways to reduce budget deficits that have been well over $1 trillion annually. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler)