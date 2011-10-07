EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. government's budget deficit in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 was $1.3 trillion, equal to 8.6 percent of gross domestic product, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Friday.
At $1.3 trillion, the fiscal 2011 budget imbalance matched the previous fiscal year's total, CBO said, when it was equal to 8.9 percent of GDP.
A special, bipartisan committee of Congress is trying to find ways to reduce budget deficits that have been well over $1 trillion annually. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)