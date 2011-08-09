(Adds appointments of Baucus, Kerry, Murray to panel)
Aug 9 Three U.S. Senate Democrats -- Max
Baucus, John Kerry and Patty Murray -- were named by Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday to serve on a 12-member
"super committee" being set up to address deficit issues.
Here are facts about the three Democrats, as well as a list
of other lawmakers seen by analysts and congressional aides as
front-runners for the nine committee slots still to be filled.
The panel will have six Democrats and six Republicans,
split evenly between the Senate and the House of
Representatives. The deadline for choosing members is Aug. 16.
SUPER COMMITTEE MEMBERS NAMED
SENATE DEMOCRATS
MAX BAUCUS: A centrist leader known for his ability to work
across party lines, Baucus is chairman of the powerful Senate
Finance Committee and has urged tax reform. He was a member of
the 2010 Bowles-Simpson deficit commission formed by President
Barack Obama. Baucus voted against the final Bowles-Simpson
proposals because they would have cut benefits for the elderly
and veterans and hurt his largely rural home state of Montana
by raising gasoline prices. He fought President George W.
Bush's push to privatize Social Security and is a critic of a
House Republican plan to privatize Medicare for future
retirees.
JOHN KERRY: The unsuccessful 2004 Democratic presidential
candidate, Kerry is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and a Finance Committee member. The Massachusetts
senator has called for "a serious dialogue about our fiscal
situation, discretionary spending, entitlements and revenues.
We need a long-term solution to reduce both our current budget
deficit and our staggering debt."
PATTY MURRAY: Named by Reid to be co-chair of the super
committee, Murray of Washington state is Senate Democratic
Conference secretary and a key member of the Senate leadership.
She is a member of the budget and appropriations committees.
FRONT-RUNNERS FOR REMAINING NINE SLOTS
SENATE REPUBLICANS
ROB PORTMAN: A first-term senator from Ohio, he knows the
budget and tax debate after working for Bush as director of the
Office of Management and Budget. Fellow Republican Senator John
McCain said he would pick Portman for the super committee. When
Portman was in the House, he served on the Budget Committee and
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
JEFF SESSIONS: The top Republican on the Senate Budget
Committee, he is an Alabama conservative who has had an open
mind about closing some tax loopholes. During the debt limit
debate, he was a sharp critic of Obama's economic policies.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS
XAVIER BECERRA: A rank-and-file party lieutenant, the vice
chairman of the House Democratic Caucus sits on the tax-writing
Ways and Means Committee. He is close to fellow Californian and
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. He was on the Bowles-Simpson
panel and opposed its final report. A solid liberal, Becerra
also has ties to the White House. At the start of Obama's
presidency, he was offered the job of U.S. trade
representative, which he turned down.
CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: Another party stalwart, the top Democrat
on the House Budget Committee was part of a bipartisan group
led by Vice President Joe Biden that tried unsuccessfully
earlier this year to forge a deficit deal. From Maryland, he is
former chairman of the House Democratic Campaign Committee and
also is a Pelosi confidant.
JAMES CLYBURN: The senior member of the South Carolina
delegation to Congress, he is a top member of the House
Democratic leadership and a Pelosi ally. Clyburn also is an
influential member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
ALLYSON SCHWARTZ: The second-highest ranking Democrat on
the Budget Committee, she is a rank-and-file Democrat who
represents Pennsylvania. She has aligned herself with moderates
in her party and has focused on healthcare issues.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS
DAVE CAMP: The chairman of the House Ways and Means
Committee wants to balance the budget without raising taxes.
This is a key Republican goal and one that most budget experts
say cannot be met without devastating budget cuts. Last week
Camp said the super committee would not be the best forum for
tax reform. He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and opposed its
final recommendations. He said they failed to address rising
healthcare costs and included tax increases that would impede
economic growth.
ERIC CANTOR: The House Republican leader was a key player
in the debt ceiling talks, living up to his reputation as an
aggressive partisan unlikely to compromise. On Aug. 8, he said:
"There will be pressure to compromise on tax increases. We will
be told that there is no other way forward. I respectfully
disagree ... We were not elected to raise taxes." He has
positioned himself as an advocate of Tea Party activists in the
House.
JEB HENSARLING: As a conservative House Republican, he has
pushed for a moratorium on earmarks and proposed capping
federal spending at 20 percent of the size of the U.S. economy
every year. Another Bowles-Simpson member, he also opposed its
recommendations.
PAUL RYAN: The Republican chairman of the House Budget
Committee wrote a plan to slash Medicare costs and benefits.
Democrats say they won a May off-cycle congressional election
in upstate New York by campaigning against Ryan's plan. Naming
him to the super committee could put his plan back in play, a
risky move. Ryan was a Bowles-Simpson commissioner and voted
against its final recommendations.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Richard Cowan, Donna Smith,
Thomas Ferraro and Dave Clarke in Washington; Editing by John
O'Callaghan)