Aug 10 Six Republicans from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives were named on Wednesday to a 12-member "super committee" being set up to address deficit issues, joining three Democrats previously named to the panel.

Only three more slots on the panel remain to be filled by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. Here is a look at the nine members named so far, and contenders for the remaining slots on the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction. [ID:nN1E77910P]

SUPER COMMITTEE MEMBERS ALREADY NAMED

SENATE DEMOCRATS

MAX BAUCUS: A centrist leader known for his ability to work across party lines, Baucus is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee and has urged tax reform. He was a member of the 2010 Bowles-Simpson deficit commission formed by President Barack Obama. Baucus voted against the final Bowles-Simpson proposals because they would have cut elderly and veterans' benefits and hurt his largely rural home state of Montana by raising gasoline prices. Baucus fought President George W. Bush's push to privatize the Social Security retirement program and is a vocal critic of a House Republican plan to privatize Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly.

JOHN KERRY: The unsuccessful 2004 Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts' Kerry is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a Finance Committee member. He has been outspoken recently in calling for long-term remedies for annual budget deficits and the growing national debt. But at the same time, Kerry has been calling for large U.S. investments in infrastructure -- both to rebuild crumbling roads and bridges but also to create jobs. He wants to do so with minimal spending by creating a bank that would help finance the projects with a revolving fund.

PATTY MURRAY: Named by Reid to be co-chair of the super committee, Murray, of Washington state, is a member of the Senate's Democratic leadership and chairs a political committee that works to elect more Democrats to the Senate. In 2013, she is in line to be the senior Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee after the retirement of it's current chair, Senator Kent Conrad.

SENATE REPUBLICANS

ROB PORTMAN: A first-term senator from Ohio, Portman knows budget and tax issues, having worked for President George W. Bush as director of the Office of Management and Budget. When Portman was in the House, he served on both the Budget and tax-writing Ways and Means Committees.

JON KYL: The second-ranking Republican in the Senate, Kyl does not plan to run for re-election next year. In the debt limit debate, he was a strong voice against raising taxes as part of any budget deal. He would be a tough negotiator on the super committee.

PATRICK TOOMEY: A favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, Toomey accused Obama administration officials of exaggerating the risk of default if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. He rejects administration calls for tax increases and will likely take a hard line on the need for further government spending cuts. He is in his first Senate term.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS

DAVE CAMP: The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee wants to balance the budget without raising taxes. This is a key Republican goal and one that most budget experts say cannot be met without devastating budget cuts. Last week Camp said the super committee would not be the best forum for comprehensive tax reform. He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and opposed its final recommendations. He said they failed to address rising healthcare costs and included tax increases that would impede economic growth.

JEB HENSARLING: As a conservative House Republican, he has pushed for a moratorium on funding designations by lawmakers, known as earmarks, and proposed capping federal spending at 20 percent of the size of the U.S. economy every year. Another Bowles-Simpson member, he also opposed its recommendations.

FRED UPTON: Now in his 13th two-year term representing Michigan, Upton is chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. For most of his career in the House, he compiled a moderate voting record. But he has tacked to the right more recently, working to thwart Obama administration efforts to rein in greenhouse gas pollution blamed for global warming.

CONTENDERS FOR REMAINING SLOTS

HOUSE DEMOCRATS

XAVIER BECERRA: A rank-and-file party lieutenant, the vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He is close to fellow Californian and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and opposed its final report. A solid liberal, Becerra also has ties to the White House. At the start of Obama's presidency, he was offered the job of U.S. trade representative, which he turned down.

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: Another party stalwart, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee was part of a bipartisan group led by Vice President Joe Biden that tried unsuccessfully earlier this year to forge a deficit deal. From Maryland, he is former chairman of the House Democratic Campaign Committee and also is a Pelosi confidant.

JAMES CLYBURN: The senior member of the South Carolina delegation to Congress, he is a top member of the House Democratic leadership and a Pelosi ally. Clyburn also is an influential member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

ALLYSON SCHWARTZ: The second-highest ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee, she is a rank-and-file Democrat who represents Pennsylvania. She has aligned herself with moderates in her party and has focused on healthcare issues. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Richard Cowan, Donna Smith and Thomas Ferraro in Washington; editing by Howard Goller and Jackie Frank)