Aug 17 The White House said on Wednesday that
President Barack Obama in a few weeks will outline measures to
jump-start the economy. His speech is expected to include
suggestions on budget savings that surpass the $1.5 trillion
goal of a new congressional deficit-cutting committee.
Here is a list of the six Democratic and six Republican
lawmakers in the "super committee" charged with finding ways to
cut the deficit.
SENATE DEMOCRATS
MAX BAUCUS: A centrist leader known for his ability to work
across party lines, Baucus is chairman of the powerful Senate
Finance Committee and has urged tax reform. He was a member of
the 2010 Bowles-Simpson deficit commission formed by President
Barack Obama. Baucus voted against the final Bowles-Simpson
proposals because they would have cut elderly and veterans'
benefits and hurt his largely rural home state of Montana by
raising gasoline prices. Baucus fought President George W.
Bush's push to privatize the Social Security retirement program
and is a vocal critic of a House Republican plan to privatize
Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly.
JOHN KERRY: The unsuccessful 2004 Democratic presidential
candidate, Massachusetts' Kerry is chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee and a Finance Committee member. He
has been outspoken in calling for long-term remedies for annual
budget deficits and the growing national debt. But at the same
time, Kerry has been calling for large U.S. investments in
infrastructure -- both to rebuild crumbling roads and bridges
but also to create jobs. He wants to do so with minimal
spending by creating a bank that would help finance the
projects with a revolving fund.
PATTY MURRAY: Named by Reid to be co-chair of the super
committee, Murray, of Washington state, is a member of the
Senate's Democratic leadership and chairs a political committee
that works to elect more Democrats to the Senate. In 2013, she
is in line to be the senior Democrat on the Senate Budget
Committee after the retirement of it's current chair, Senator
Kent Conrad.
SENATE REPUBLICANS
ROB PORTMAN: A first-term senator from Ohio, Portman knows
budget and tax issues, having worked for President George W.
Bush as director of the Office of Management and Budget. When
Portman was in the House, he served on both the Budget and
tax-writing Ways and Means Committees.
JON KYL: The second-ranking Republican in the Senate, Kyl
does not plan to run for re-election next year. In the debt
limit debate, he was a strong voice against raising taxes as
part of any budget deal. He would be a tough negotiator on the
super committee.
PATRICK TOOMEY: A favorite of the conservative Tea Party
movement, Toomey accused Obama administration officials of
exaggerating the risk of default if Congress failed to raise
the debt ceiling. He rejects administration calls for tax
increases and will likely take a hard line on the need for
further government spending cuts. He is in his first Senate
term.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS
DAVE CAMP: The chairman of the House Ways and Means
Committee wants to balance the budget without raising taxes.
This is a key Republican goal and one that most budget experts
say cannot be met without devastating budget cuts. Camp has
said the super committee would not be the best forum for
comprehensive tax reform. He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel
and opposed its final recommendations. He said they failed to
address rising healthcare costs and included tax increases that
would impede economic growth. But in a Reuters interview last
week, he would not rule out tax increases that enabled economic
growth. [ID:nN1E77A0VQ]
JEB HENSARLING: As a conservative House Republican, he has
pushed for a moratorium on funding designations by lawmakers,
known as earmarks, and proposed capping federal spending at 20
percent of the size of the U.S. economy every year. Another
Bowles-Simpson member, he also opposed its recommendations.
FRED UPTON: Now in his 13th two-year term representing
Michigan, Upton is chairman of the powerful House Energy and
Commerce Committee. For most of his career in the House, he
compiled a moderate voting record. But he has tacked to the
right more recently, working to thwart Obama administration
efforts to rein in greenhouse gas pollution blamed for global
warming.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS
XAVIER BECERRA: A rank-and-file party lieutenant, the vice
chairman of the House Democratic Caucus sits on the tax-writing
Ways and Means Committee. He is close to fellow Californian and
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. He was on the Bowles-Simpson
panel and opposed its final report. A solid liberal, Becerra
also has ties to the White House. At the start of Obama's
presidency, he was offered the job of U.S. trade
representative, which he turned down.
CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: Another party stalwart, the top Democrat
on the House Budget Committee was part of a bipartisan group
led by Vice President Joe Biden that tried unsuccessfully
earlier this year to forge a deficit deal. From Maryland, he is
former chairman of the House Democratic Campaign Committee and
also is a Pelosi confidant.
JAMES CLYBURN: The senior member of the South Carolina
delegation to Congress, he is the No. 3 House Democrat and a
Pelosi ally. Clyburn also is an influential member of the
Congressional Black Caucus.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Richard Cowan, Donna Smith and
Thomas Ferraro in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller)