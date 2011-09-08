WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. Congress' "super
committee" on deficit reduction is set to meet on Thursday for
the first time, with financial markets watching closely to see
if its 12 members can do anything meaningful.
The panel has the job of finding at least $1.2 trillion in
government budget savings over the next decade, following up on
$917 billion in deficit reduction agreed in August. Committee
members can use budget cuts and tax changes in their effort.
They have until Nov. 23 to achieve their objective -- or
something close to it. Then Congress will have until Dec. 23 to
vote on the panel's recommendations. If either deadline goes
unmet, then automatic budget cuts are triggered in 2013.
Here is a list of the six Democratic and six Republican
lawmakers on the super committee.
SENATE DEMOCRATS
MAX BAUCUS: A centrist leader known for working across
party lines, Baucus is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance
Committee. He has been a proponent of tax reform.
He was a member of President Barack Obama's 2010
Bowles-Simpson deficit commission that offered up $4 trillion
in savings through spending cuts and revenue increases. He
opposed the final Bowles-Simpson plan because it would have cut
benefits for veterans and the elderly and hurt his largely
rural home state of Montana by raising gasoline prices.
Baucus fought former President George W. Bush's push to
privatize the Social Security retirement program. He is a vocal
critic of a House of Representatives Republican plan to
privatize Medicare, the health insurance program for the aged.
JOHN KERRY: The failed 2004 Democratic presidential
candidate, Kerry is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and a Finance Committee member.
Kerry, who is from Massachusetts, has been outspoken in
calling for long-term remedies for annual budget deficits and
the growing national debt. But he also wants large U.S.
investments in infrastructure -- to rebuild crumbling roads and
bridges and to create jobs. He wants to do so with minimal
government spending by creating a bank to help finance the
projects with a revolving fund.
PATTY MURRAY: Named by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to
be co-chair of the super committee, Murray, of Washington
state, is a member of the Senate's Democratic leadership and
chairs a political committee that works to elect more Democrats
to the Senate. In 2013, she is in line to be the senior
Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee.
SENATE REPUBLICANS
ROB PORTMAN: A first-term senator from Ohio, Portman knows
budget and tax issues after working in the Bush administration
as director of the Office of Management and Budget. When he was
in the House, Portman served on both the Budget and the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committees.
JON KYL: The No. 2 Senate Republican, Kyl, of Arizona, does
not plan to run for re-election next year. In the debt limit
debate, he was a strong voice against raising taxes. He would
be a tough negotiator on the super committee.
PATRICK TOOMEY: He is a favorite of the conservative Tea
Party movement that wants to shrink the federal government.
Toomey accused Obama administration officials of exaggerating
the risk of default if Congress failed to raise the debt
ceiling. He rejects administration calls for tax increases and
likely will take a hard line on the need for further government
spending cuts. Toomey is in his first term as a senator from
Pennsylvania.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS
DAVE CAMP: The chairman of the House Ways and Means
Committee wants to balance the budget without raising taxes.
This is a key Republican goal and one that most fiscal policy
experts say cannot be met without devastating budget cuts.
Camp has said the super committee would not be the best
forum for comprehensive tax reform.
He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and opposed its final
recommendations, which he said failed to address rising
healthcare costs and included tax increases that would impede
economic growth. In a Reuters interview in early August, Camp,
of Michigan, would not rule out tax increases that enabled
economic growth. [ID:nN1E77A0VQ]
JEB HENSARLING: As a conservative House Republican, he has
pushed for a moratorium on funding designations by lawmakers,
known as earmarks, and proposed capping federal spending at 20
percent of the size of the U.S. economy every year.
A Bowles-Simpson member, he opposed its recommendations.
The Texan is a co-chair of the super committee.
FRED UPTON: In his 13th two-year term representing a
southwest Michigan district, Upton is chairman of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee. For most of his career in the
House he compiled a moderate voting record. But he has tacked
rightward lately, working against Obama administration efforts
to rein in greenhouse gas pollution blamed for global warming.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS
XAVIER BECERRA: A rank-and-file party lieutenant, the vice
chairman of the House Democratic Caucus sits on the tax-writing
Ways and Means Committee. He is close to fellow Californian and
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. He was on the Bowles-Simpson
panel and opposed its final report. A solid liberal, Becerra
has ties to the White House. At the start of Obama's
presidency, he was offered the job of U.S. trade representative
but turned it down.
CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: Another party stalwart, the top Democrat
on the House Budget Committee was part of a bipartisan group
led by Vice President Joe Biden that tried unsuccessfully
earlier this year to forge a deficit deal. From Maryland, Van
Hollen is former chairman of the House Democratic Campaign
Committee and is a Pelosi confidant.
JAMES CLYBURN: The senior member of the South Carolina
delegation to Congress, he is the No. 3 House Democrat and a
Pelosi ally. Clyburn also is an influential member of the
Congressional Black Caucus.
