Sept 28 A U.S. congressional "super committee"
is pushing to meet a tight deadline to find at least $1.2
trillion in deficit cuts over the next decade.
The panel of six Democrats and six Republicans has until
Nov. 23 to achieve their goal -- or something close to it.
Congress then has until Dec. 23 to vote on the panel's
recommendations. If either deadline goes unmet, automatic
budget cuts would be triggered, beginning in 2013.
Here is a rundown on the panel members
SENATE DEMOCRATS
PATTY MURRAY: Named by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to
be co-chair of the super committee, Murray, of Washington
state, is a member of the Senate's Democratic leadership and
chairs a political committee that works to elect more Democrats
to the Senate. She is the lone woman on the 12-member panel and
is a strong advocate for the Social Security retirement program
as well as the Medicare and Medicaid health programs for the
elderly and poor. In 2013, she is in line to be the senior
Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee.
MAX BAUCUS: A centrist leader known for working across
party lines, he is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance
Committee. He has been a proponent of tax reform and played a
major role in writing President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
He was a member of Obama's 2010 Bowles-Simpson deficit
commission, which offered up $4 trillion in savings through
spending cuts and revenue increases. He opposed the final
Bowles-Simpson plan because it called for benefit cuts for
veterans and the elderly. He is a staunch critic of Republican
proposals to privatize the Social Security retirement program
and the Medicare health program for the elderly.
JOHN KERRY: The failed 2004 Democratic presidential
candidate is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
and a Finance Committee member.
Kerry, who is from Massachusetts, has been outspoken in
calling for long-term remedies for annual budget deficits and
the growing national debt. But he also wants large U.S.
investments in infrastructure -- to rebuild crumbling roads and
bridges and to create jobs. He wants to do so with minimal
government spending by creating a bank to help finance the
projects with a revolving fund.
SENATE REPUBLICANS
ROB PORTMAN: The first-term senator from Ohio knows budget
and tax issues after working in the Bush administration as
director of the Office of Management and Budget. When he was in
the House, Portman served on both the Budget and the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committees.
He is respected by members of both parties and his
negotiating skills as a former U.S. trade representative could
make him pivotal in helping forge consensus on the panel.
JON KYL: The No. 2 Senate Republican, Kyl, of Arizona, does
not plan to run for re-election next year. As the super
committee prepared to begin its work in early September, Kyl
threatened to leave the panel if it sought additional defense
cuts to meet its deficit reduction goal.
Kyl has stuck around. He is a tough negotiator and a
forceful voice against raising taxes to reduce deficits. He
wants to streamline the tax code to broaden the tax base and to
lower top income tax rates.
PATRICK TOOMEY: He is a favorite of the conservative Tea
Party movement that wants to shrink the federal government.
Toomey accused the Obama administration of exaggerating the
risk of default if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling.
The first-term senator from Pennsylvania rejects
administration calls for tax hikes and likely will take a hard
line on the need for further government spending cuts.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS
JEB HENSARLING: The panel's conservative co-chairman has
pushed for a moratorium on funding designations by lawmakers,
known as earmarks, and proposed capping federal spending at 20
percent of the size of the U.S. economy every year.
He also served on the Bowles-Simpson commission and opposed
its recommendations because it called for a "massive tax
increase" without tackling Medicare reforms.
DAVE CAMP: The chairman of the House Ways and Means
Committee wants to balance the budget without raising taxes.
This is a key Republican goal and one that most fiscal policy
experts say cannot be met without devastating budget cuts.
The Michigan congressman was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and
opposed its recommendations, which he said failed to address
rising healthcare costs and included tax hikes that would
impede economic growth. He told Reuters in August that he would
not rule out tax increases that enabled economic growth.
FRED UPTON: In his 13th term representing a southwest
Michigan district, Upton is chairman of the House Energy and
Commerce Committee. For most of his career in the House he
compiled a moderate voting record. But he is now leading the
Republican charge against Obama administration efforts to rein
in greenhouse gas pollution blamed for global warming.
Upton has said he would oppose any Social Security benefit
cuts for current retirees.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS
XAVIER BECERRA: The vice chairman of the House Democratic
Caucus sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He is
close to fellow Californian and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
He was on the Bowles-Simpson panel and opposed its final
report. A solid liberal, Becerra has ties to the White House.
At the start of Obama's presidency, he was offered the job of
U.S. trade representative but turned it down.
CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: Another party stalwart, the top Democrat
on the House Budget Committee was part of a bipartisan group
led by Vice President Joe Biden that tried unsuccessfully
earlier this year to forge a deficit deal. From Maryland, Van
Hollen is former chairman of the House Democratic Campaign
Committee and is a Pelosi confidant.
At recent super committee hearing, he expressed interest in
phasing out tax deductions for high-income earners.
JAMES CLYBURN: The senior member of the South Carolina
delegation to Congress is the No. 3 House Democrat and a Pelosi
ally. Clyburn also is an influential member of the
Congressional Black Caucus.
Clyburn has said he believes the tax code unfairly values
wealth more than it values work.
