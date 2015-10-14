US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. House of Representatives could attempt to pass legislation this month raising federal borrowing authority before Speaker John Boehner retires, an aide to Boehner said on Wednesday.
"The Speaker has made it clear that he wants to solve some outstanding issues before he leaves. No decisions have been made, but a resolution on the debt ceiling is certainly possible," said the aide, who asked not to be identified.
In September, Boehner announced that he plans to retire from Congress on Oct. 30. But he could stay on longer as House Republicans are deeply divided over who to nominate as his replacement. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.