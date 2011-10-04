WASHINGTON Oct 4 Deficit-reduction talks in the U.S. Congress entered a potentially groundbreaking phase on Tuesday with Republicans signaling they could consider some revenue increases in exchange for Democrats embracing healthcare cuts, sources familiar with the discussions said.

"Nearly all the Republican members on the super committee I have spoken to, and frankly the party leaders, have left the door open to revenues," a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters. (Reporting by Donna Smith, Tim Reid, Richard Cowan and Lily Kuo; Editing by Eric Walsh)