Sept 15 U.S. military contractors are united in their push to stem additional cuts in defense spending that could come out of a congressional "super committee" charged with finding ways to lower the deficit.

Boeing Co (BA.N); engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of UTX Corp (UTX.N); Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), General Dynamics (GD.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and others have launched a multi-pronged lobbying campaign that seeks to draw public support for their position.

Following are facts about current and possible defense cuts and the Pentagon and industry's response. For a related story please click on [ID:nS1E78E0I4].

BUDGET PLAN; CONTRACTS

-- The leading budget proposal in the Senate recommends roughly $630 billion in spending for the 2012 fiscal year beginning in October, freezing the Pentagon's base budget at $513 billion and calling for $118 billion for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Defense Department awards $400 billion in contracts each year.

CUTS IN WORKS, WORST CASE

-- House and Senate leaders agreed in August to $350 billion in cuts to national security spending over 10 years as part of its deficit-reduction package. The worst-case scenario coming out of the "super committee" by year's end -- if it cannot reach agreement on additional cuts -- would be an additional cut of up to $600 billion over the same period.

'FRAGILE' OR BLOATED

-- Top lobbyists for the military contractors say the industry is fragile, having cut thousands of jobs in the defense industry slowdown. But defense experts contend the Pentagon's budget has become bloated over the past decade in a spending run-up and could absorb as much as $1 trillion in total budget cuts over the next 10 years. This includes the $350 billion already in the works.

BIG LOBBYING PUSH

-- Chief executives of military contractors led by Boeing Co BA.A commercial aircraft CEO Jim Albaugh, who is also chairman of the Aerospace Industries Association, have lobbied "super committee" members directly. The group has also launched a public lobbying campaign to highlight the economic impact of defense spending cuts on small business and jobs. AIA figures show the industry directly employs more than 1 million people in the United States and affects nearly 2 million other jobs. The AIA this week gave an award to Senator Patty Murray, a "super committee" member whose state is home to Boeing aircraft assembly operations.

MEETING WITH PANETTA

-- Defense company executives met on Tuesday with Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. Panetta underscored the importance of maintaining the skills and capabilities of the defense industrial base as well as continuing to invest in research and development, the companies and a Pentagon spokesman said. But Panetta also stressed the need to work together to find efficiencies in the current tight-budget climate.

'OVER AND ABOVE'

-- Senior U.S. civilian military officials, including the nominee for the Pentagon's No. 2 post, Defense Undersecretary Ashton Carter, told the Senate this week that cuts "over and above" the level already in the works would be devastating. Carter said a failure by the "super committee" to reach an agreement on spending would be particularly bad because the ensuing cuts would hit everything equally.

PROGRAMS UNDER SCRUTINY

-- Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program, is under close scrutiny for budget savings in Congress. The Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee proposes to cut it by $695 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. It also recommended termination of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Program, a possible replacement for Army and Marine Humvee vehicles. The panel rejected the Navy's request for a Mobile Landing Platform vessel, saying it should be delayed for a year.

(Sources: U.S. Senate, Pentagon, Aerospace Industries Association, McAleese & Associates; Lexington Institute)

(Reporting by John Crawley and David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)