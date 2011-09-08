WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. Senator Jon Kyl, a Republican member of the "super committee" deficit-reduction panel in Congress on Thursday said he would quit the panel if new defense spending cuts are considered.

Kyl made the comments in a session sponsored by conservative think tanks including Heritage Foundation and the American Enterprise Institute. He made the comments shortly after the super committee held its first meeting in an effort to find $1.2 trillion in new government savings over 10 years. (Reporting by David Alexander, Editing by Sandra Maler)