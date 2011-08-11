(Adds Pelosi quotes)

WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced her three appointees to a special congressional committee that will look at long-term deficit reductions, rounding out the 12-member bipartisan panel.

Pelosi named Representative James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, along with another leadership official, Representative Xavier Becerra. The third appointee is Representative Chris Van Hollen, the senior Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

In announcing her three picks, Pelosi said the special panel must focus on economic growth and job creation. The committee, she said, must "make decisions regarding investments, cuts and revenues and their timing to stimulate growth while reducing the deficit."

Republicans so far have opposed raising revenues as part of deficit-reduction efforts.

"We must achieve a 'grand bargain' that reduces the deficit by addressing our entire budget, while strengthening Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security," Pelosi said.