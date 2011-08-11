(Adds Pelosi quotes)
WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. House of
Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday
announced her three appointees to a special congressional
committee that will look at long-term deficit reductions,
rounding out the 12-member bipartisan panel.
Pelosi named Representative James Clyburn, the No. 3 House
Democrat, along with another leadership official,
Representative Xavier Becerra. The third appointee is
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the senior Democrat on the
House Budget Committee.
In announcing her three picks, Pelosi said the special
panel must focus on economic growth and job creation. The
committee, she said, must "make decisions regarding
investments, cuts and revenues and their timing to stimulate
growth while reducing the deficit."
Republicans so far have opposed raising revenues as part of
deficit-reduction efforts.
"We must achieve a 'grand bargain' that reduces the deficit
by addressing our entire budget, while strengthening Medicare,
Medicaid and Social Security," Pelosi said.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)