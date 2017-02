WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced her three appointees to a special congressional committee that will look at long-term deficit reductions, rounding out the 12-member bipartisan panel.

Pelosi named Representative James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, along with another leadership official, Representative Xavier Becerra. The third appointee is Representative Chris Van Hollen, the senior Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

