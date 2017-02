WASHINGTON Nov 21 A U.S. congressional "super committee" on Monday failed to reach a deal on reducing federal government deficits, the co-chairs of the panel said.

"After months of hard work and intense deliberations, we have come to the conclusion today that it will not be possible to make any bipartisan agreement available to the public before the committee's deadline," Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said in a joint statement.