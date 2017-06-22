BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
WASHINGTON, June 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of reopened 2-year floating rate notes next week, see:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.
* Petiq inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on nasdaq under the symbol “PETQ”