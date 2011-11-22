Nov 22 Now that the Super Committee has ground
to a halt, the threatened "sword of Damocles" is poised to
slash $1.2 trillion in federal spending. As we move to this
next phase of the budget wars, deficit hawks will rev up one of
their most phony arguments -- namely, that protecting
entitlement programs rewards the old at the expense of the
young.
The debt ceiling deal last summer calls for automatic cuts
to start in 2013, absent a Super Committee deal, with the
reductions split evenly between defense and domestic spending
programs -- but Social Security and Medicare are mostly
exempt.
Deficit hawks already were predicting the break-out of
intergenerational warfare before the Super Committee reached
stalemate. Former Senator Alan Simpson attacked an AARP
television ad reminding lawmakers that seniors vote, and
warning them not to cut Social Security or Medicare. In his
Super Committee testimony, Simpson called the ad disgusting and
called on young people to remember AARP in 2036, when their
benefit checks will be slashed 20 percent or more.
Simpson previously has called AARP a bunch of "greedy
geezers" who don't care about future generations. Republican
Presidential contender Rick Perry calls Social Security a Ponzi
scheme designed to rob the young. Deficit commissions demand a
higher Medicare eligibility age and more privatization.
I'll stipulate that the budget sword -- if Congress does
indeed let it fall -- will hurt many Americans in need of help.
But the domestic cuts won't affect only the young. Dozens of
federal programs will be affected, ranging from the Women,
Infants & Children nutrition program and Head Start, to senior
housing and home weatherization.
The deficit hawks are trying to force a false choice: cut
entitlements, or help the young.
Social Security shouldn't even be part of this debate,
since it doesn't contribute a dime to the deficit and its
long-range solvency problem can be rectified fairly easily by
eliminating the cap on income subject to the payroll tax.
Medicare's ballooning cost reflects the broader problem of
exploding healthcare expenditures in our economy; higher
eligibility ages or privatization would only shift costs
elsewhere without getting at the root problem.
Fortunately, few Americans are buying this attempt to drive
a wedge between generations. A new study of more than 4,000
Americans of all ages turned up scant evidence of resentment or
friction between age groups over entitlement spending.
The Pew Research Center polled Americans on their views of
key issues in the 2012 election. Pew found that the public
resists the idea of cutting entitlements to reduce the deficit
or to cut taxes by a 58 percent to 35 percent margin -- and the
differences by generation were minor. Pew also reported that
Millennials are just as likely as GenXers, Baby Boomers and
seniors to say the government does too little -- not too much
-- to support seniors. Nearly 90 percent say the programs have
been "good for the country over the years," and that cuts
across at least 80 percent of all age groups.
Likewise, Pew found seniors and baby boomers just as likely
to worry about the future financial footing of Social Security
and Medicare as younger people, and to say that the programs
will need reforms in the years ahead.
Why? "Most people live in families," explains Michael
Dimock, Pew's associate director. "Young people just getting
out of college and joining the workforce also have family
members who receive these benefits. Our own experiences
mitigate the idea that generations would fight each other over
these programs. We'd be fighting with our own grandchildren and
children."
Politicians are unsettled when AARP throws its weight
around, but it's not clear that older Americans will vote as a
single pro-entitlement bloc in next year's election. Although
seniors want to protect entitlements by huge margins, Pew found
that they also lean toward conservatives and the GOP.
The boomer-dominated Tea Party faces a similar ideological
conflict, says Fred Lynch, a professor of government at
Claremont McKenna College and the author of "One Nation Under
AARP: The Fight Over Medicare, Social Security, and America's
Future. "The most important demographic segment of the Tea
Party movement is baby boomers, and they care about their
Social Security and Medicare benefits. A day of reckoning is
coming -- they will have to choose."
"This debate goes to the role of E pluribus unum and the
nation state," Lynch adds. "Do we remain a national community
-- a family that looks after one another through government
programs? Social Security and Medicare are intergenerational
compacts that we're going to take care of one another. The
answer to that question will have much to do with our cohesion
as a society."
---
