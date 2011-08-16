By David Morgan
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. government's
soaring healthcare bill will be high on the agenda of
Congress's new deficit-cutting "super committee," which has
been assigned the task of finding by Nov. 23 at least $1.2
trillion in savings.
Few major structural changes are expected for the Medicare
and Medicaid health insurance programs given the time
constraints.
The 12 committee members -- six Democrats and six
Republicans -- also are unlikely to seek more than small-scale
changes in spending, if any at all, to the initiatives created
under the 2010 healthcare law signed by President Barack Obama,
one of his key legislative achievements.
The committee, formed this month under the last-minute
debt-ceiling compromise between Obama and Congress, is far more
likely to seek narrower but tangible results, according to
analysts, former policymakers and congressional aides.
Committee members have said they expect to work from
existing proposals from independent groups, Republican and
Democratic lawmakers, Obama's 2010 bipartisan deficit
commission and others.
Here are some scenarios of how events might unfold.
IF THERE'S NO DEAL
The partisan mood in Congress could make it difficult for
the committee to reach any agreement on a deficit-cutting
package, or for Congress to approve a deal. Much may depend on
how tough a line the White House urges Democrats to take on
entitlements if Republicans refuse to include revenue
increases.
Automatic cuts that will kick in if there is no agreement
would not touch Medicaid, the $427 billion a year health
insurance program for the poor that is funded jointly by
federal and state governments and serves about 60 million
beneficiaries.
Medicare, the $520 billion a year federal health insurance
program for the elderly, would see a relatively modest $120
billion cutback over 10 years under automatic reductions.
Analysts say the Medicare cuts would impact healthcare
providers, not the program's 48 million beneficiaries. That
could help avoid a backlash from elderly voters who might
otherwise seek retribution at the ballot box for any reductions
in Medicare benefits.
But the provider cuts, amounting to no more than 2 percent
of total Medicare spending, would have a direct impact on the
bottom lines of companies like UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) and
Humana Inc (HUM.N) that depend on Medicare spending for
revenues. The prospect for reductions has already unsettled
stocks on Wall Street.
IF THERE IS A DEAL
Speculation about the committee's ability to reach
agreement centers on whether any lawmakers would be willing to
break party lines.
Some analysts believe Democratic Senator Patty Murray could
cross party lines to help Republicans stave off cuts in defense
spending, a move that could mean deeper reductions in
healthcare programs.
Murray represents Washington state, home to defense
contractor Boeing Co (BA.N), which has given her more than
$172,000 in campaign contributions from corporate and employee
donations, according to the independent nonpartisan Center for
Responsive Politics.
But analysts also note Murray's 2012 role as head of the
Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee helping to get
Democrats elected to the Senate, which could constrain her from
supporting changes to Medicare and Medicaid that might hurt her
party's prospects in the congressional and presidential
elections.
Some conservatives hold out hope that Republicans on the
super committee will move the debate in the direction of House
of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan's
proposals to convert Medicare into a premium-support program
for purchasing private insurance and Medicaid into a
block-grant system for states.
But committee members are more likely to make progress by
avoiding the big ideological battles that are becoming set
pieces for the 2012 campaign. Instead, the focus is expected to
be on savings capable of winning approval from Congress and a
favorable reception from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office, which is expected to vet any panel recommendations.
Analysts say the committee could look to the following
areas for billions of dollars in potential savings:
MEDICARE
* A further expansion of means-testing to increase premiums
and other costs for higher-income beneficiaries;
* An increase in the age of eligibility, currently 65, for
people who are healthy;
* A unified cost-sharing rate for Medicare Part A, which
covers inpatient care at hospitals and rehabilitation
facilities, and Part B, which covers doctor services and
outpatient care;
* Greater authority for the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, the agency of the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services that oversees the two programs, to combat
waste, fraud and abuse;
* Stepped-up efforts to encourage greater coordination of
care and reward healthcare providers for good patient outcomes
rather than services;
* An improved payment formula for physicians;
* A new growth target for Medicare spending per beneficiary
pegged to gross domestic product;
* A mechanism to leverage Medicare's purchasing power to
stem increases in prescription drug prices.
MEDICAID
* A single matching formula for federal contributions to
states for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance
Program, which covers low-income children who do not qualify
for Medicaid;
* A clampdown on states' use of taxes levied on healthcare
providers, which critics say some states have used to inflate
their Medicaid contributions in an effort to draw additional
federal dollars;
* Placement of people who are eligible for both Medicare
and Medicaid into Medicaid managed care programs;
* A long-term budget limiting Medicaid expenditures per
enrollee to the rate of economic growth;
* An upper limit on payments for durable equipment;
* Tighter management of healthcare providers and Medicaid
beneficiaries involved in high levels of prescription drug
use.
2010 HEALTHCARE LAW
* A limited delay in federal subsidies that would augment
the cost of coverage in state health insurance exchanges for
lower-income beneficiaries;
* A delay in the expansion of Medicaid to new enrollees
with incomes of up to 133 percent of the federal poverty line;
* Reduction or elimination of small-scale expenditures
ranging up to $50 million for patient education, health
provider training and other relatively small-scale projects.
