Sept 15 U.S. President Barack Obama next week
will issue proposals for reducing the deficit to Congress,
where a "super committee" of Republicans and Democrats is
seeking at least $1.2 trillion in savings over a decade, and
costly health programs will considered for cuts.
Doctors, hospitals, drug companies and equipment makers that
rely on $950 billion in annual Medicare and Medicaid spending
could see less onerous, automatic cuts if the committee failed
to reach a deficit-cutting deal. Some healthcare lobbyists are
actively pressing for a deadlock.
Following are some of the steps that lobbyists and trade
representatives for the $2.3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry
would like to see considered, or avoided:
MEDICARE
* Increase the age of eligibility from 65 to 67 over a
10-year period for people who are healthy;
* Unify the cost-sharing rates for Medicare Part A, which
covers inpatient care at hospitals and rehabilitation
facilities, and Part B, which covers doctor services and
outpatient care;
* Require individuals earning $150,000 a year or more to
pay full premium costs for doctor services, and prescription
drug benefits under Medicare Part D;
* Create a Medicare Exchange in which beneficiaries could
buy private insurance plans while retaining the option of
remaining in traditional fee-for-service Medicare;
* Repeal the Sustainable Growth Rate mechanism, a complex
formula used to determine reimbursement rates for doctors. The
SGR, created by Congress in 1997, has periodically sought to
impose deep, unintended payment cuts that have had to be
overturned by lawmakers and the White House;
* Avoid mandatory prescription drug rebates for Medicare;
MEDICAID
* Place people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid into
Medicaid managed-care programs;
* Apply cost-cutting reforms outlined in the Affordable
Care Act, including the bundling of provider payments and the
use of accountable care organizations;
TAXES
* Increase the FICA payroll tax that the federal government
imposes on employers and employees to fund Medicare and Social
Security;
* Tax expensive, so-called "Cadillac" health insurance
plans provided by employers;
* Impose taxes on junk food and sugary drinks;
TORT REFORM
* Restrict medical liability by capping noneconomic damages
in malpractice cases;
* Adopt a one-year statute of limitations on injury
lawsuits;
* Create a 'fair share' rule requiring defendants to pay
damages commensurate with their responsibility for injuries;
* Link liability protection for healthcare providers to
their use of cost-lowering information technology and
outcome-based treatment plans;
SOURCES: American Medical Association; America's Health
Insurance Plans; American Hospital Association; Healthcare
Leadership Council; Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers
of America.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)