Sept 16 With U.S. President Barack Obama poised
to unveil his deficit reduction plan on Monday, healthcare
consumer advocacy groups are calling for policy changes that
would extend Medicare to the middle-aged and lower prescription
drug costs.
Following are some of the deficit-cutting ideas that the
groups would like to see Obama and the congressional "super
committee" consider on behalf of Medicare and Medicaid
beneficiaries, and others who rely on federal healthcare
spending.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for the
elderly and disabled. Medicaid is the federal-state health
insurance program for the poor.
MEDICARE
* Lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 55 so that
younger, healthier people who typically need less care and
fewer services can add revenue to the program through premiums
and other charges;
* Allow the U.S. health secretary to use Medicare's
negotiating power with pharmaceutical companies to lower the
cost of prescription drugs;
* Stop paying private insurers who run Medicare Advantage
plans on behalf of the government more money than the cost of
traditional Medicare;
* Include a drug benefit in traditional Medicare services
from hospitals, nursing homes and doctors to save money from
the program's lower administrative costs;
* Extend drug rebates from the Medicaid program for the
poor to people eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare;
* Fully fund the patient reform and healthcare
affordability measures contained in the Affordable Care Act
such as payment bundling and accountable care organizations;
* Avoid further cost-shifting to Medicare beneficiaries,
who already spend a substantial part of their income on health
expenses;
MEDICAID
* Endorse the Medicaid maintenance measure in the
Affordable Care Act, which requires states to ensure that the
program adequately serves low-income populations and sets the
stage for expanding Medicaid coverage to uninsured people with
relatively higher incomes in 2014.
* Avoid program cuts that would reduce funding for people
in nursing homes, eliminate access to healthcare for children
and limit options for people with disabilities;
* Reject proposals that shift costs to states and
beneficiaries, such as a reduction in federal matching funds;
* Reject proposals that could change Medicaid into a
federal block grant program, including cuts or caps on
spending;
* Seek to control Medicaid costs by endorsing sections in
the Affordable Care Act that help to extend healthcare coverage
to the uninsured through measures such as premium tax credits
for individuals and small businesses;
* Expand access to home and community-based services for
people in nursing homes;
* Avoid cuts to Medicaid programs that focus on prevention
and better quality of care, which could lead to complications
or reliance on emergency room visits, further boosting
healthcare costs;
PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
* Reduce the period of time that pharmaceutical companies
can maintain patents on brand name biologic drugs before
generic versions become available;
* Prohibit pay-for-delay agreements that allow brand name
patent holders to delay the arrival of generic alternatives in
the healthcare marketplace;
* Establish a framework for the safe, legal importation of
lower-priced prescription drugs from abroad;
GENERAL HEALTHCARE:
* Avoid funding cuts for the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention; the Environmental Protection Agency and
the National Institutes of Health;
* Maintain funding for federal research and prevention
programs including chronic disease research and genomic
research of cancer cases;
* Fully fund the Prevention and Public Health Fund created
by the Affordable Care Act to promote better diet and exercise,
limit tobacco use and maintain early detection and treatment
services;
* Expand the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early
Detection Program to cover all eligible women who need cancer
screening services including mammograms and Pap tests.
(Sources: AARP; American Cancer Society; American Diabetes
Association; American Lung Association; Center for Medicare
Advocacy; Families USA)
(Reporting by David Morgan and Anna Yukhananov in
Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)