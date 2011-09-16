Sept 16 With U.S. President Barack Obama poised to unveil his deficit reduction plan on Monday, healthcare consumer advocacy groups are calling for policy changes that would extend Medicare to the middle-aged and lower prescription drug costs.

Following are some of the deficit-cutting ideas that the groups would like to see Obama and the congressional "super committee" consider on behalf of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and others who rely on federal healthcare spending.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for the elderly and disabled. Medicaid is the federal-state health insurance program for the poor.

MEDICARE

* Lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 55 so that younger, healthier people who typically need less care and fewer services can add revenue to the program through premiums and other charges;

* Allow the U.S. health secretary to use Medicare's negotiating power with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs;

* Stop paying private insurers who run Medicare Advantage plans on behalf of the government more money than the cost of traditional Medicare;

* Include a drug benefit in traditional Medicare services from hospitals, nursing homes and doctors to save money from the program's lower administrative costs;

* Extend drug rebates from the Medicaid program for the poor to people eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare;

* Fully fund the patient reform and healthcare affordability measures contained in the Affordable Care Act such as payment bundling and accountable care organizations;

* Avoid further cost-shifting to Medicare beneficiaries, who already spend a substantial part of their income on health expenses;

MEDICAID

* Endorse the Medicaid maintenance measure in the Affordable Care Act, which requires states to ensure that the program adequately serves low-income populations and sets the stage for expanding Medicaid coverage to uninsured people with relatively higher incomes in 2014.

* Avoid program cuts that would reduce funding for people in nursing homes, eliminate access to healthcare for children and limit options for people with disabilities;

* Reject proposals that shift costs to states and beneficiaries, such as a reduction in federal matching funds;

* Reject proposals that could change Medicaid into a federal block grant program, including cuts or caps on spending;

* Seek to control Medicaid costs by endorsing sections in the Affordable Care Act that help to extend healthcare coverage to the uninsured through measures such as premium tax credits for individuals and small businesses;

* Expand access to home and community-based services for people in nursing homes;

* Avoid cuts to Medicaid programs that focus on prevention and better quality of care, which could lead to complications or reliance on emergency room visits, further boosting healthcare costs;

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

* Reduce the period of time that pharmaceutical companies can maintain patents on brand name biologic drugs before generic versions become available;

* Prohibit pay-for-delay agreements that allow brand name patent holders to delay the arrival of generic alternatives in the healthcare marketplace;

* Establish a framework for the safe, legal importation of lower-priced prescription drugs from abroad;

GENERAL HEALTHCARE:

* Avoid funding cuts for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institutes of Health;

* Maintain funding for federal research and prevention programs including chronic disease research and genomic research of cancer cases;

* Fully fund the Prevention and Public Health Fund created by the Affordable Care Act to promote better diet and exercise, limit tobacco use and maintain early detection and treatment services;

* Expand the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to cover all eligible women who need cancer screening services including mammograms and Pap tests.

(Sources: AARP; American Cancer Society; American Diabetes Association; American Lung Association; Center for Medicare Advocacy; Families USA)

