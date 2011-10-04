(Repeats with no change to text)
* Deficit debate in Congress spawns healthcare battle
* Consumer groups lobby super committee on spending cuts
* Possible implications for 2012 elections
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The numbers are devastating:
almost 2,000 poor kids in Texas with cancer, another 18,000
with diabetes and more than 350,000 suffering from chronic lung
disease, heart disease or stroke.
What sounds like a grim statistical report on poverty and
disease is actually a lobbying message from Medicaid advocates
to Texas congressman Jeb Hensarling, Republican co-chairman of
a special congressional panel charged with cutting at least
$1.2 trillion from the U.S. deficit over 10 years.
The message is in a 14-page electronic brochure titled
"Medicaid's Impact in Texas," sent to Hensarling and other
Texas lawmakers by the health consumer advocacy group Families
USA, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American
Diabetes Association and American Lung Association.
The aim is to remind Congress of the potential human toll
from tens of billions of dollars in federal Medicaid spending
cuts that the groups expect Hensarling and his fellow "super
committee" members to consider in the coming weeks.
"We want to make sure members of the super committee feel a
more personal connection to what Medicaid cuts would mean for
people in their home states," said Ron Pollack, executive
director of the Families USA, which is spearheading the
campaign.
Brochures for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
are in production for a drive expected to continue into 2013,
when the next Congress takes office.
TWEAKING THE CONSCIENCE
But that is not the only push to influence deficit talks by
playing on the emotions of key politicians.
Hundreds of cancer patients, survivors and caregivers
trooped into lawmakers' offices on Capitol Hill last week to
argue against any cuts that could harm their community. They
have since fanned out across the country to lobby in home
states and districts.
Religious leaders are also getting into the act. Beginning
Tuesday, a coalition of Christians, Jews and Muslims called the
Faithful Budget Campaign will hold weekly prayer vigils outside
the U.S. Capitol to oppose cuts to Medicaid and other programs
that benefit the poor.
The coalition plans a "super" vigil in November that will
include simultaneous prayer services outside committee members'
home offices.
The efforts are part of a looming battle over deficit
reduction between special-interest groups that represent
millions of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, and a
healthcare industry that has poured more than $1 billion into
federal campaign coffers over a period of decades, according to
data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, which
tracks campaign contributions.
The clash could have consequences for the White House, the
Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2012 elections,
if cuts to the popular programs become a rallying cry for angry
senior citizens and other impacted voters, analysts say.
Medicare and Medicaid are the government-run programs for
the elderly and the poor, respectively, and together provide
health coverage for about 100 million Americans.
"BLOODY WARFARE"
Doctors, hospitals, drug companies and insurers are
fighting potential cuts that would harm their livelihoods,
profit margins and revenues.
Many groups are promoting ideas that would shift the burden
to the other side, from insurers who want future Medicare
beneficiaries to pay more for services, to Medicare advocates
who want a government-imposed lid on prescription drug prices.
A key concern for doctors, hospitals and other healthcare
providers are prospects for cutbacks on Medicare payments for a
sector that has seen successive cuts in Medicaid.
"It's going to be bloody warfare to get another $1 billion,
$2 billion, $3 billion out of us, out of other physicians, out
of the hospitals," said Cindy Moran, a former Republican Senate
staffer who now lobbies for the American College of Radiology.
The super committee is due to send recommendations to
Congress by Nov. 23. Congress will vote on them by Dec. 23.
Both sides are mounting huge grass-roots efforts. But
consumer advocates have employed more high-profile tactics.
AARP, which represents 37 million older Americans, is
running a multimillion-dollar TV ad opposing any cuts to
Medicare and Social Security. The group is also encouraging
people to record personal messages to the super committee.
A network of more than 340 organizations called the
National Medicaid Coalition plans to have members phone
lawmakers just before an Oct. 14 deadline for congressional
panels that deal with healthcare issues to submit
deficit-cutting ideas to the super committee.
Healthcare lobbyists of all stripes agree that the best
outcome would be a deadlock if Republicans remain unwilling to
raise tax revenues. A deadlock would trigger automatic cuts
that would spare Medicaid and impose only moderate reductions
on Medicare.
"Our mantra is revenues first," said Patricia Nemore of the
Center for Medicare Advocacy.
But in case the panel reaches agreement, both sides are
aggressively pushing ideas that would minimize the pain.
Where industry groups want Congress to raise the age of
eligibility for Medicare from 65 to 67, consumer advocates
would lower the requirement to 55 so that younger, healthier
people could add revenue to the program.
(Editing by Ross Colvin and Anthony Boadle)