WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Treasury said on
Monday it lowered its borrowing forecast for the current quarter
due to a higher-than-expected cash balance early in the year.
The Treasury said it expects to issue $331 billion in net
marketable debt for the January-March quarter, a decrease of
about $11 billion from previous estimates issued in October
2012.
Treasury said it expected to issue $103 billion in net
marketable debt, or debt that can be bought and sold in the
secondary market, in the April-June 2013 quarter.
The estimates prepare for the Treasury Department's
quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday.
A Treasury official reaffirmed that the United States could
redeploy emergency cash measures after May 19, if necessary, to
ensure the government could keep from exceeding its borrowing
limit.
A bill allowing the U.S. government to borrow money beyond
its record $16.4 trillion debt limit won final congressional
approval last week. The bill has yet to be signed by President
Barack Obama and would suspend the debt limit until May 19.