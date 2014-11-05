(Adds comments from news conference, economist)

WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States will gradually cut back the size of two- and three-year note auctions over the next three months to reflect a better budget outlook, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

A quickening economic recovery has boosted tax collections and cut the budget deficit to its lowest since 2008, meaning the government does not need to borrow as much.

Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance James Clark said forecasts showed Treasury's current auction schedule would raise up to $200 billion more than needed in fiscal 2015 and the duration of the cuts would depend on how the budget situation developed.

"We are going to continue to monitor the fiscal flows over the next quarter. Right now, as we have said, I think we expect just to have the cuts in two- and three-year securities, but as always we continue to monitor the situation," he told reporters.

Some in the market predicted Treasury would trim coupon sizes again. "We expect auction sizes to be cut further in the coming months, particularly given the guidance from the Treasury that the current schedule will raise $100 (billion) to $200 (billion) more next year than the forecasting borrowing estimates," Millan Mulraine, assistant director of research and strategy at TD Securities, said in a note to clients.

A committee of investors and banks asked the Treasury in a letter on Tuesday to reduce two- and three-year note issuance so that the government could avoid cuts to even shorter-term securities. The Treasury released the letter on Wednesday.

Banks are hungry for Treasury bills in part because capital requirements enacted since the 2007-09 financial crisis require them to hold big buffers of high-quality liquid assets.

A Treasury official said the reductions would probably be in line with recent cuts, of about $1 billion per month in each security over the coming three months.

If the reductions stopped after three months, they would equate to an annualized $66 billion reduction in total issuance, he said.

Treasury reduced the coupon sizes for two- and three-year securities by $1 billion each in May, June and July, and has held them steady since then.

The U.S. budget deficit fell by nearly a third to $483 billion in fiscal 2014, down from $680 billion the previous year, and was the lowest since 2008.

Treasury said it planned to hold a second small bond buyback in the next six months to keep testing its infrastructure, after an Oct. 9 test buyback which was the first since 2002.

A final rule on Large Position Reporting Requirements was expected to be published in the next quarter, Treasury said.

LPR regulations are meant to provide the Treasury with information to better understand supply and demand in the Treasury market.

Clark said Treasury would like to keep a higher cash cushion but was still working through the options available, noting current law will limit the amount of cash Treasury can hold to about $30 billion when a cap on federal borrowing becomes binding again in March 2015.