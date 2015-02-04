WASHINGTON Feb 4 The United States will stop
reductions in the size of two- and three-year note auctions in
the coming three months because officials believe issuance is on
track to cover financing needs this year, the U.S. Treasury said
on Wednesday.
The Treasury had reduced the auction sizes in the prior
quarter because of an improved fiscal outlook.
"Based on current fiscal forecasts, coupon auction sizes
will remain steady going forward," Seth Carpenter, the
Treasury's acting assistant secretary for federal finance, said
in a statement.
Carpenter also noted in the statement that the department
would provide clarity "at a later date" on how long the Treasury
anticipates being able to finance government operations if
Congress does not raise or suspend a ceiling on federal
borrowing by March 15.
