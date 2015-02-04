(Adds details from minutes of Treasury meeting)
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The United States will stop
reductions in the size of two- and three-year note auctions in
the coming three months because officials believe issuance is on
track to cover financing needs this year, the U.S. Treasury said
on Wednesday.
The Treasury had reduced the auction sizes in the prior
quarter because of an improved fiscal outlook.
"Based on current fiscal forecasts, coupon auction sizes
will remain steady going forward," Seth Carpenter, the
Treasury's acting assistant secretary for federal finance, said
in a statement.
While the strengthening U.S. economy has improved tax
receipts and reduced the deficit in recent years, the Treasury
is taking notice of strong growth in outlays for benefits
programs like government health insurance for the poor and
elderly.
Since October, the biggest year-over-year growth in
government spending has come in outlays on health and human
services, primarily due to higher government health insurance
costs, according to minutes of a Feb. 3 meeting between Treasury
officials and Wall Street representatives. The minutes were also
released on Wednesday.
A Treasury official at the meeting also noted that receipts
from government-sponsored enterprises - namely state-controlled
mortgage finance firms - were falling.
The Treasury's plans for financing the debt come as a March
15 deadline looms for raising the legal ceiling on federal
borrowing. Congress has suspended the debt limit until that
date, and if lawmakers don't raise the ceiling the Treasury can
continue financing the government using so-called extraordinary
measures.
The Treasury will provide clarity "at a later date" on how
long the Treasury anticipates being able to use these measures
before the government starts defaulting on its obligations,
Carpenter said in the statement.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)