NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. government regulators
puzzling over what to do about frugalities in the increasingly
electronic bond markets said on Tuesday reforms may be needed
that emphasize stability over what one called the "never-ending
competition for more speed."
Following an unexplained so-called flash rally in the U.S.
Treasuries market on Oct. 15, 2014 that saw volatile swings in
bond prices, regulators have ramped up scrutiny of the changing
structure of the nearly $13-trillion Treasuries market.
At the same time, some investors and traders are concerned
that such significant disruptions will become more frequent in
the market for what is considered the world's safest securities.
A report on last year's market shock cited the increasing
prominence of algorithmic strategies in high-frequency trading,
which can move billions of dollars of transactions within
fractions of a second.
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve governor leading the U.S.
central bank's approach, said the current Treasuries market
structure rewards firms that engage in such hyper-swift trading.
"There may be adaptations of this market structure that
could give greater emphasis to liquidity provision rather than a
never-ending competition for more speed," Powell said at a
two-day conference at the New York Fed. He cited frequent
"batch" auctions and minimum life-spans on orders as possible
changes.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White,
speaking later, said the bond market could borrow a page from
the smaller and even more electronic U.S. equity market, where
brokers and exchanges have adopted automatic trading halts and
other safety valves.
In a redux of the debate that gripped stock markets five
years ago, proponents of "algo" trading in bond markets have
said its growth has improved price discovery and efficiency,
while critics have blamed it for increased market volatility.
Antonio Weiss, counselor to the Treasury secretary, stressed
that regulators were in the early stages of their first
large-scale review of the Treasury market structure since 1998.
"But the growth of algorithmic, high-speed trading has
increased operational risk, and heightened the need for
comprehensive oversight and risk management practices," he told
the gathering of traders and bankers.
Weiss said episodes of volatility such as the one on Oct.
15, 2014, "can be magnified or accelerated by the interaction at
high speeds of automated trading strategies and a complex array
of trading rules, venues and products."
The report on the October 2014 flash rally did not propose
specific rule changes. It was published in July by the Fed, the
Treasury, the SEC, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The SEC's White said there are similarities between the wild
stocks swing on Wall Street on May 6, 2010 - known as the "flash
crash" - and what rattled Treasuries just over a year ago.
Since then, the SEC has installed circuit-breakers and
anti-disruptive rules to calm extreme price swings in stock
markets.
Regulators looking to reform the bond market might want to
explore tighter oversight on algorithmic trading and firms that
engage in this strategy, and also consider rules on more
transparency for non-exchange trading systems, White said.
