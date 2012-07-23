* Default uncertainty pushed up U.S. borrowing costs -study
* Boehner won't raise debt limit without more spending cuts
WASHINGTON, July 23 The bitter partisan fight
over raising the U.S. debt ceiling last year pushed up the U.S.
Treasury's borrowing costs by $1.3 billion, congressional
auditors said on Monday, giving Democrats ammunition to paint
Republicans as fiscally irresponsible.
Delays in raising the debt limit created uncertainty in the
Treasury market and led to higher borrowing costs, according to
a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), an
investigative arm of Congress.
In addition to the $1.3 trillion in higher interest rates
for fiscal 2011, GAO said multi-year Treasury securities issued
last year also will continue to accrue higher interest costs for
years to come.
Some Republican lawmakers had refused to raise the debt
ceiling -- the legal amount the U.S. Treasury is allowed to
borrow -- without concessions from Democrats to reduce massive
budget deficits, which have exceeded $1 trillion since President
Barack Obama took office.
The fight eventually brought the U.S. government to the
brink of a debt default and cost the United States its top-tier,
triple-A credit rating from Standard and Poor's.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who was forced to dip
into government pension funds and move cash around in order to
avoid hitting the debt limit, is warning Republicans against a
repeat of last summer's theatrics.
But the most powerful Republican in Congress, House Speaker
John Boehner, has already said he will not raise the debt
ceiling without more spending cuts.
"The cost of last summer's recklessness by Republicans only
continues to grow, yet they seem eager to do it all over again,"
said Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the House of
Representatives' tax-writing committee.
As a result of last year's compromise to raise the debt
ceiling, lawmakers and the White House agreed to a cap on
discretionary spending and to $1.2 trillion in across-the-board
government cuts over the next decade.
The cuts are set to start taking effect when tax breaks for
all Americans expire at the end of the year, which is forcing
lawmakers and the Obama administration into another high-stakes
battle over government spending and taxes.
The U.S. Treasury is on track to hit the $16.4 trillion debt
ceiling before the end of the year, though emergency tools will
allow the department to push the deadline into 2013.
Michael Steel, a spokesman for Boehner, said on Monday that
the deficit reduction plan that accompanied last year's debt
limit hike will save taxpayers $2.1 trillion.
"The problem is the unsustainable deficits and debt, not our
efforts to force Washington Democrats to deal with them. Denial
is not an effective strategy for dealing with the serious
problems facing America," Steel added.
A Treasury spokesman declined comment.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai and David Lawder; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)