* U.S. Treasury holds off on 2, 3-yr auction reductions
* Says will offer $70 bln in securities next week
* Officials unsure how much fiscal debate hit growth
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 The U.S. Treasury put on hold
reductions in the size of some of its debt auctions on Wednesday
out of concern that last month's fiscal policy showdown hurt the
economy and could slow progress in reducing the deficit.
A strengthening recovery and budget austerity have helped
America slash its budget deficit, but growth has probably
suffered of late as a political impasse led to a partial
government shutdown and raised the specter of a debt default.
Economists disagree over how much the impasse dragged on the
economy and will slow progress towards narrowing the deficit,
which may put upward pressure on the government's borrowing
needs.
"It's just too early to know at this point," Treasury
Assistant Secretary Matt Rutherford told a news conference as he
detailed Treasury's quarterly refunding needs.
The Treasury had gradually reduced 2-year and 3-year auction
sizes since August as the deficit narrowed. The budget gap
shrank to $680 billion in the 12 months through September, down
from $1.09 trillion a year earlier.
Rutherford urged Congress to increase a legal limit on
government borrowing "well before" Feb. 7, when the current debt
cap is due to expire, to avoid a repeat of this year's standoff.
The recent debt ceiling debate hit some corners of the
financial market hard in the weeks leading up to the day when
officials warned they would have to stop borrowing.
"We don't want to see that again," Rutherford said.
Washington came to the brink of default last month when
lawmakers debated whether or not to raise the borrowing limit.
Not doing so would have left the government unable to write
checks for everyone from creditors to pensioners, and yields on
short term debt spiked during the impasse because investors
feared they might not get paid.
A new debt ceiling will come into affect on Feb. 8, and
Rutherford said the government would be able to juggle its
accounts to keep from defaulting on its obligations for "a
period of time" afterward.
He did not specify how long these so-called extraordinary
measures would keep Washington from running out of money. Many
analysts expect the measures could get the government through
mid-March, and possibly longer.
The Treasury plans to offer $70 billion in securities next
week to refund about $63.5 billion in maturing debt and raise
$6.5 billion in new cash.
The United States will auction its first-ever two-year
floating rate notes on Jan. 29, aiming to sell $10 billion to
$15 billion. It would be the first of 12 monthly auctions for
the FRNs in 2014, Rutherford said, and the first new Treasury
security since 1997.
The Treasury is also considering holding more auctions of
five-year inflation-linked securities, or TIPS, every year after
a request from market participants. It will announce a decision
on any changes to its TIPS program on Feb. 5.