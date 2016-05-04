WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. Treasury officials said
on Wednesday the department will hold auction sizes steady in
the second quarter but might need to increase the supply of
bills after new regulations on money market funds take effect in
October.
"(The) Treasury expects that the supply of bills will
increase to a prudent level with the existing auction schedule,"
Acting Assistant Treasury Secretary Daleep Singh said in a
statement. "As such, Treasury announces that is it maintaining
nominal coupon auction sizes at current levels."
The department had announced in February it would study
reductions in coupon issuance to make way for higher issuance of
bills.
But a Treasury official told reporters on Wednesday that the
department would study the need for increasing bill issuance
after money market reforms are implemented by the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Those rules are expected to take effect in
October and could increase demand for U.S. Treasury bills.
The official said the November refunding announcement would
be a logical time to consider increasing bill issuance.
In its quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday,
Treasury said it would auction $62 billion in coupon debt next
week.
Issuance of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities will also
be reduced by $6 billion over the upcoming quarter.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)