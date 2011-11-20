* Barring breakthrough, panel to concede failure on Monday
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 After more than two months
of talks, the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee
looked set to concede failure, unable to bridge deep partisan
differences over taxes and spending going into the 2012
elections.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers cast doubt on any
possibility of agreement in appearances on Sunday talk shows.
Without some unexpected breakthrough, aides said, the 12-member
bipartisan "super committee" will admit defeat on Monday.
Some of the panel members appeared to be stepping up blame
as the clock ticked toward an imminent deadline. They must vote
on any deal by Wednesday but Monday is the deadline to have
legislation written and presented to the entire committee.
"Nobody wants to give up hope. Reality is, to some extent,
starting to overtake hope," Representative Jeb Hensarling, the
panel's Republican co-chairman, said on "Fox News Sunday."
President Barack Obama, a Democrat seeking re-election in
November 2012, has avoided direct involvement in the talks
after making his recommendations in September.
But a White House spokeswoman urged the panel to make the
"tough choices" to complete its task - a package of at least
$1.2 trillion in deficit reduction over the next decade.
On NBC's "Meet the Press" program, neither Republican
Senator Jon Kyl nor Democratic Senator John Kerry gave any
indication a deal was near. They stuck to their parties'
entrenched positions and blamed the other side for deadlock.
If the panel does not reach consensus, automatic spending
cuts of $1.2 trillion over a decade are due to start in 2013.
Failure by the committee of six Republicans and six
Democrats, created in the wake of the battle over the federal
government's debt ceiling last summer, could cement notions of
a dysfunctional Washington among voters and investors.
Congress has rock-bottom approval ratings of around 10
percent after more than a year of budget fights that saw the
government pushed to the brink of a shutdown and then to an
unprecedented cut in the U.S. credit rating.
Given unusual powers to tackle the government's budget
deficit and debt, which topped $15 trillion on Friday, the
committee was seen by many as the best chance in the near term
for the United States to get control of its finances.
Some of the 12 panel members were chosen by their parties
for deal-making skills and expertise on tax and benefits, while
others were chosen for partisan loyalty.
EYE ON 2012
The deadlock comes back to two fundamental differences:
Republican opposition to tax increases, particularly on the
wealthiest Americans, and Democratic refusal to cut federal
retirement and healthcare benefits without such tax increases.
While expectation for a deal was low, with an election year
ahead and the ugly debate on the debt ceiling fresh on the
minds of many, investors remain concerned about the inability
of Congress to compromise.
They fear gridlock may hurt White House efforts to extend a
temporary payroll tax cut and jobless benefits for the
long-term unemployed, further harming fragile economic growth.
White House officials were conspicuously absent from the
Sunday talk shows. Administration officials see little
political fallout for Obama if the panel fails and believe
there is still breathing room for a deal in coming months since
the automatic cuts would not kick in until early 2013.
Those cuts would be evenly divided between domestic and
defense programs. But some Republican members of Congress are
talking about dismantling the automatic cuts to protect the
Defense Department from deep reductions.
Obama has warned Congress he would veto any attempt to
block automatic cuts, even though his own defense secretary
says the armed forces cannot afford to work with less.
With an eye on the election, many Democrats and Republicans
have recently agreed on one thing - no deal is actually better
than a bad deal.
They would then enter the campaign period without having
betrayed any of their parties' core principals and could blame
the other side for not being willing to compromise.
Some are already positioning to score political points on
the super committee. In a fundraising letter sent on Saturday,
Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi said Republicans were
thwarting progress on job creation and urged supporters to
donate to get more Democrats in office in the 2012 elections.
'THAT LAST DIVIDE'
While many of the super committee members who appeared on
Sunday talk shows spoke in the past tense about the talks, the
two co-chairs said they had not given up.
"I am ready to work with anybody who can say, that last
divide, that they're willing to cross that," Democratic
co-chair Senator Patty Murray said on CNN.
Democrats say Republicans will not agree to raise taxes on
the wealthy to help bring down soaring budget deficits.
Republicans want Democrats to agree to long-term savings in
growing costs of federal retirement and healthcare programs.
Murray said Republicans want to extend tax cuts that
lowered individual rates - reductions that originated under
Republican President George W. Bush. Those tax cuts run out at
the end of 2012.
Republicans have pushed for a permanent extension but
Democrats want the tax cuts for the rich to expire.
"In Washington, there are folks who will not cut a dollar
unless we raise taxes," said Kyl, sparking an exasperated
reaction from Kerry who noted that Congress has cut about $1
trillion from the budget this year without any tax hikes.
