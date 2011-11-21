* Joint announcement of failure planned
* Could cement notions of a dysfunctional Washington
* Asian shares fall, U.S. stock futures open lower
By Thomas Ferraro and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 Washington's most ambitious
effort in years to come to grips with its mounting debt is set
to end with a whimper on Monday as negotiators plan to announce
they have failed to reach a deal.
The Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member
congressional "super committee" planned to declare defeat after
three months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over taxes
and spending.
After a year of bruising budget battles, it is another sign
that U.S. lawmakers are too entrenched in their ideological
ruts to compromise on the tax increases and benefit cuts that
budget experts say are needed to set the country's finances on
a stable path.
The joint statement, to be released on Monday, will cement
notions of a dysfunctional Washington among voters and
investors already disenchanted with the brinkmanship that
brought the country to the edge of a first-ever debt default in
August.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers will be eager to
swiftly shift the blame as they gear up for the 2012
presidential and congressional elections.
There was no immediate comment from Republican and
Democratic leaders or the White House. The committee had faced
a Wednesday deadline to strike a deal.
The committee's washout will spur another round of drama as
Democrats try to extend short-term economic stimulus measures
that they had hoped to roll in to any super committee deal, and
Republicans scramble to shield the military from $600 billion
in automatic spending cuts triggered in the absence of a deal,
starting in 2013.
Asian stocks and U.S. stock futures fell as news of the
failure weighed on markets. Market expectations for a deal were
low, but failure could remind investors of the risks posed by
gridlock in Washington.
"We do believe the failure of the super committee to reach
an agreement does raise the risk that the payroll tax cut and
unemployment benefits will not be extended into 2012," said
Michael Gapen, senior U.S. economist with Barclays Capital.
Investors have viewed the United States as a relative safe
haven from the debt crisis in the euro zone, and credit-rating
agencies have said a super committee failure will not change
their assessments of U.S. debt.
The White House had been bracing for days for the
committee's failure and aides believe President Barack Obama
can weather it without major political fallout and may even be
able to score points against the Republicans as he seeks
re-election next November.
Aides believe Obama will be able to seize the chance to
further paint Republicans as obstructionist, a strategy they
hope will be more potent because of polls showing most voters
back his proposal to increase taxes on wealthier Americans.
Obama can now be expected to lament the wasted opportunity
while urging lawmakers from both parties to try to work out a
deal in coming months before the automatic budget cuts
triggered by the committee's failure take effect at the start
of 2013.
Congressional leaders set up the super committee during a
bitter budget fight last summer that hammered consumer
confidence and prompted a first-ever downgrade of the United
States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's.
AIMING FOR THE BIG DEAL
Blessed with extraordinary powers, the super committee was
supposed to forge the sort of deficit-reducing deal that had
eluded President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner,
the top Republican in Congress.
The panel was tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in
budget savings over 10 years, enough to demonstrate that
Washington could tame a debt load that last week hit $15
trillion -- equal to the size of the U.S. economy.
The threat of automatic, across-the-board cuts, falling
equally on military and domestic programs, was supposed to
ensure that a deal would be reached.
Committee members met for dinners and several even took
bike rides together in an effort to build the trust that would
enable them to make decisions that could anger powerful
interest groups on the left and the right and industry groups
ahead of the 2012 elections.
They had a clear blueprint for agreement. Other
budget-cutting panels, including one set up by Obama, have
concluded over the past 12 months that lawmakers need to wring
out the loophole-laden tax code and rein in health benefits
that are set to balloon over coming decades as the population
ages.
In the end, Republicans were unwilling to give Democrats
the tax increases they sought, and Democrats balked at the
dramatic benefits overhaul that Republicans had offered.
Democrats also believed they had an advantage as Republicans
want to lock in low income tax rates for the wealthy before
they expire at the end of 2012.
Lawmakers were doubtless mindful of the political fallout
from other landmark agreements that led to the budget surpluses
of the late 1990s. A 1990 deal that raised taxes and cut
spending prompted a conservative rebellion within the
Republican party that weakened then-President George H.W. Bush
and contributed to his defeat two years later.
A similar 1993 deal, forged without Republican cooperation,
led to a landmark defeat for congressional Democrats the
following year that handed control of Congress to Republicans.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Matt Spetalnick,
Patrick Temple-West and Margaret Chadbourn, editing by Ross
Colvin and Doina Chiacu)